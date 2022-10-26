Immorality

Federico is a child-killer running from the law. Wounded, he is taken in by a 12 year old girl named Simona. Their strange love affair is interrupted by Simona's depressed, oversexed mother Vera, who concocts a plan with Federico to kill her wheelchair-bound, reclusive husband. Simona does not take kindly to this new relationship between Federico and Vera.
|Howard Ross
|Federico
|Karin Trentephol
|Simona
|Lisa Gastoni
|Vera
|Mel Ferrer
|Vera's husband
|Andrea Franchetti
|Wolfango Soldati
