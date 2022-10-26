1978

Immorality

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 1978

Studio

Una Cinecooperativa

Federico is a child-killer running from the law. Wounded, he is taken in by a 12 year old girl named Simona. Their strange love affair is interrupted by Simona's depressed, oversexed mother Vera, who concocts a plan with Federico to kill her wheelchair-bound, reclusive husband. Simona does not take kindly to this new relationship between Federico and Vera.

Cast

Howard RossFederico
Karin TrentepholSimona
Lisa GastoniVera
Mel FerrerVera's husband
Andrea Franchetti
Wolfango Soldati

View Full Cast >

Images