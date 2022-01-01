Immortal Beloved

The life and death of the legendary Ludwig van Beethoven. Beside all the work he is known for, the composer once wrote a famous love letter to a nameless beloved and the movie tries to find out who this beloved was. Not easy as Beethoven has had many women in his life.
|Jeroen Krabbé
|Anton Felix Schindler
|Isabella Rossellini
|Anna Marie Erdödy
|Johanna ter Steege
|Johanna Reiss
|Marco Hofschneider
|Karl van Beethoven
|Miriam Margolyes
|Nanette Streicherová
|Barry Humphries
|Clemens Metternich
