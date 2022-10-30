Not Available

Immortal Love

  • Romance
  • Drama

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

The year is 1932, and a woman, whose tenant-farmer fiancé is fighting in China, is raped by the landowner's son (Nakadai), who has returned from the war with a crippling injury, and then forced into marriage with him. In four more chapters, presented over three decades, their children undertake their own searches for love, while the parents try to make each other as miserable as possible.

Cast

Hideko TakamineSadako
Tatsuya NakadaiHeibei
Keiji SadaTakashi
Masakazu TamuraEiichi, Sadako's son
Nobuko OtowaTomoko, Takashi's wife
Yukiko FujiNaoko, Sadako's daughter

