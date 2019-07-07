iMPACT Wrestling 2019 07 07 Slammiversary XVII

Not Available

It all goes down on Sunday, July 7th in Dallas, TX. IMPACT Wrestling Presents Slammiversary 2019 from Gilley’s. Impact World Championship Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin Four-Way Monster's Ball Match for Impact Knockouts Championship Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok Impact X Division Championship Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact Impact World Tag Team Championship The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) First Blood Match Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards Moose vs. Rob Van Dam Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard TJP X-Division Open Challenge