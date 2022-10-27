Impak Maksima

Not Available

Ayie is a young man currently studying in college. He is very much fond with racing cars. He is often invloved with illegal race car activities and spends most of his time with two of his best friends Loyai and Amran. Ayie is continoulsy being lectured by his brother who has taken care of him since their parents passed away when he was still young. Johari is running a workshop the workshop where Amran is working. Johari used to be a big time car racer but eventually quit because he didn't want his younger brother to follow his footsteps. One day Loyai was approached by Ray who challenged Ayie in a drag race but he strongly refused to accept because he had made previous arrangements to meet Eva. Amran secretly met up with Ray and accepted the challange putting down RM5,000.00 to seal the deal.