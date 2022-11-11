'Imuhar': A Legend

Not Available

Jacques Dubuisson directed this French-Nigerian adventure tale about 11-year-old Khenan (Ibrahjim Paris), raised in Paris by his French mother and his Nigerian father, Najem. After his mother's death, Khenan is taken by Najem to their Imuhar (aka Touareg) clan in the Sahara where Khenan learns the traditional rituals of their people from his grandfather Kenuni. During a camel race, Khenan's camel falls and must be killed. Filled with shame, Khenan runs away into the desert, and passing truckdriver Hamou returns him to the camp. Hamou and another clan member are rivals for the affections of attractive Chadema. The French and Tumachek dialogue is backed by Philippe Eidel's world music track, combining multicultural pop with traditional sounds.