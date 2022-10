Not Available

In Between Songs follows an Australian Aboriginal family's struggle to survive. Djalu Gurruwiwi, Yolngu elder, and his sister, Dhanggal, strive to restore eroding tradition. While shepherding their Galpu clan through economic, environmental, and social pressures, they search desperately for new custodians to safeguard their priceless musical legacy. Emmy award winner and Oscar nominated actor/activist James Cromwell narrates this stirring feature documentary.