1989

In Country

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 14th, 1989

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Samantha Hughes, a teenaged Kentucky girl, never knew her father, who died in Vietnam before her birth. Samantha lives with her uncle Emmett, who also served in Vietnam. Emmett hangs around with Tom, Earl, and Pete, three other Vietnam vets who, like Emmett, all have problems of one kind or another that relate to their war experiences. Samantha,becomes obsessed with finding out about her father.

Cast

Bruce WillisEmmett Smith
Emily LloydSamantha Hughes
Joan AllenIrene
Kevin AndersonLonnie
Charlie LambVeteran at dance
John TerryTom

Images