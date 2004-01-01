In Enemy Hands

At the height of Hitler's infamous U-boat war, the crew of the U.S.S. Swordfish were heading home after months at sea. They never made it. Now prisoners of war aboard U-boat 429, a small group of American survivors will find their loyalties put to the ultimate test when they're forced to join their German captors to fight for their very lives.
|William H. Macy
|Nathan Travers
|Scott Caan
|Randall Sullivan
|Lauren Holly
|Rachel Travers
|Clark Gregg
|Teddy Goodman
|Ian Somerhalder
|Danny Miller
|Til Schweiger
|Jonas Herdt
View Full Cast >