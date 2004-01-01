2004

In Enemy Hands

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

At the height of Hitler's infamous U-boat war, the crew of the U.S.S. Swordfish were heading home after months at sea. They never made it. Now prisoners of war aboard U-boat 429, a small group of American survivors will find their loyalties put to the ultimate test when they're forced to join their German captors to fight for their very lives.

Cast

William H. MacyNathan Travers
Scott CaanRandall Sullivan
Lauren HollyRachel Travers
Clark GreggTeddy Goodman
Ian SomerhalderDanny Miller
Til SchweigerJonas Herdt

