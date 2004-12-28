2004

In Good Company

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 28th, 2004

Studio

Depth of Field

Dan Foreman is a seasoned advertisement sales executive at a high-ranking publication when a corporate takeover results in him being placed under naive supervisor Carter Duryea, who is half his age. Matters are made worse when Dan's new supervisor becomes romantically involved with his daughter an 18 year-old college student Alex.

Cast

Scarlett JohanssonAlex Foreman
Dennis QuaidDan Foreman
Marg HelgenbergerAnn Foreman
David PaymerMorty
Clark GreggMark Steckle
Philip Baker HallEugene Kalb

