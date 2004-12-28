In Good Company

Dan Foreman is a seasoned advertisement sales executive at a high-ranking publication when a corporate takeover results in him being placed under naive supervisor Carter Duryea, who is half his age. Matters are made worse when Dan's new supervisor becomes romantically involved with his daughter an 18 year-old college student Alex.
|Scarlett Johansson
|Alex Foreman
|Dennis Quaid
|Dan Foreman
|Marg Helgenberger
|Ann Foreman
|David Paymer
|Morty
|Clark Gregg
|Mark Steckle
|Philip Baker Hall
|Eugene Kalb
View Full Cast >