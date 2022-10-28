Not Available

In Love by Own Request

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lenfilm

Two people: Igor, an ex-athlete aimlessly living and chasing rubles to get drunk and Vera, an ugly duck librarian, try to find their luck by planning to fall in love with each other based on "psychological conditioning".

Cast

Evgeniya GlushenkoVera Silkova
Irina ReznikovaNatasha (as I. Reznikova)
Natalya Yegorovaотдыхающая «дикарём» с семьей на природе
Yuriy DubrovinPetrushin (as Yu. Dubrovin)
Vladimir BelousovGena (as V. Belousov)
Vsevolod ShilovskyKolya (as V. Shilovskiy)

