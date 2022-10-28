In Love by Own Request

Two people: Igor, an ex-athlete aimlessly living and chasing rubles to get drunk and Vera, an ugly duck librarian, try to find their luck by planning to fall in love with each other based on "psychological conditioning".
|Evgeniya Glushenko
|Vera Silkova
|Irina Reznikova
|Natasha (as I. Reznikova)
|Natalya Yegorova
|отдыхающая «дикарём» с семьей на природе
|Yuriy Dubrovin
|Petrushin (as Yu. Dubrovin)
|Vladimir Belousov
|Gena (as V. Belousov)
|Vsevolod Shilovsky
|Kolya (as V. Shilovskiy)
View Full Cast >