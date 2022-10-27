In Praise Of Older Women

Andras Varda grows up in a turbulent, war-torn Hungary, where he procures local girls for the occupying G.I.'s during World War II. Disappointed by girls of his age, he meets Maya, a married women in her thirties, who tutors him in the lessons of love and romance. Maya is only the first of many mature women that Andras will meet through his teenage and young adult life.
|Karen Black
|Maya
|Tom Berenger
|Andras Vayda
|Susan Strasberg
|Bobbie
|Helen Shaver
|Ann MacDonald
|Marilyn Lightstone
|Klari
|Alexandra Stewart
|Paula
