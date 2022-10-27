Not Available

In Praise Of Older Women

  • Drama
  • Romance

Astral Bellevue Pathé

Andras Varda grows up in a turbulent, war-torn Hungary, where he procures local girls for the occupying G.I.'s during World War II. Disappointed by girls of his age, he meets Maya, a married women in her thirties, who tutors him in the lessons of love and romance. Maya is only the first of many mature women that Andras will meet through his teenage and young adult life.

Karen BlackMaya
Tom BerengerAndras Vayda
Susan StrasbergBobbie
Helen ShaverAnn MacDonald
Marilyn LightstoneKlari
Alexandra StewartPaula

