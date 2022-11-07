1971

In Search Of America

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 22nd, 1971

Studio

Four Stars Productions

The producers of In Search of America never declared outright that the made-for-TV film was intended as a series pilot, but there sure are plenty of loose plot ends. Carl Betz and Vera Miles play the parents of shaggy-haired college dropout Jeff Bridges. At the boy's suggestion, Betz and Miles pack their family--including grandma Ruth McDevitt--into a 1928 Greyhound bus and hit the road, in search of you-know-where. The picaresque plotline brings the family in contact with a variety of colorful characters. Written by Lewis John Carlino, a name that would mean a lot more to filmgoers after The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea (1976), In Search of America was first telecast March 23, 1971.

Cast

Jeff BridgesMike Olson
Renne JarrettKathy
Howard DuffRay Chandler
Kim HunterCora Chandler
Michael Anderson Jr.J.J.
Sal MineoNick

