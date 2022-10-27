In Search of the Castaways is a 1962 Walt Disney Productions feature film starring Hayley Mills and Maurice Chevalier in a tale about a worldwide search for a shipwrecked sea captain. The film was directed by Robert Stevenson from a screenplay by Lowell S, Hawley based upon Jules Verne's 1868 adventure novel Captain Grant's Children.
|Hayley Mills
|Mary Grant
|George Sanders
|Thomas Ayerton
|Wilfrid Hyde-White
|Lord Glenarvan
|Michael Anderson Jr.
|John Glenarvan
|Antonio Cifariello
|Indian Chief
|Wilfrid Brambell
|Bill Gaye
