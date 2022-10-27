1962

In Search of the Castaways

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Music

Release Date

November 30th, 1962

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

In Search of the Castaways is a 1962 Walt Disney Productions feature film starring Hayley Mills and Maurice Chevalier in a tale about a worldwide search for a shipwrecked sea captain. The film was directed by Robert Stevenson from a screenplay by Lowell S, Hawley based upon Jules Verne's 1868 adventure novel Captain Grant's Children.

Cast

Hayley MillsMary Grant
George SandersThomas Ayerton
Wilfrid Hyde-WhiteLord Glenarvan
Michael Anderson Jr.John Glenarvan
Antonio CifarielloIndian Chief
Wilfrid BrambellBill Gaye

