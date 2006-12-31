In the Arms of My Enemy

Jakub and Vladimir, two brothers in their late teens, join in the Cossack army to flee poverty. Elias and Roman, two other brothers, on their own as well, steal horses to survive... When fate brings them together, the encounter proves lethal. Vladimir gets killed. Jakub now burning with anger, is obsessed with revenge. A wild track begins, no one will be left unharmed...
|Grégoire Colin
|Roman
|Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet
|Vladimir
|Igor Skreblin
|Fentik
|Mylène St-Sauveur
|Virina
|Corentin Lobet
|Grigori
