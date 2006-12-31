2006

In the Arms of My Enemy

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2006

Studio

Forum Films

Jakub and Vladimir, two brothers in their late teens, join in the Cossack army to flee poverty. Elias and Roman, two other brothers, on their own as well, steal horses to survive... When fate brings them together, the encounter proves lethal. Vladimir gets killed. Jakub now burning with anger, is obsessed with revenge. A wild track begins, no one will be left unharmed...

Cast

Grégoire ColinRoman
Grégoire Leprince-RinguetVladimir
Igor SkreblinFentik
Mylène St-SauveurVirina
Corentin LobetGrigori

View Full Cast >

Images