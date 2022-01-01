In the Army Now

Bones Conway and Jack Kaufman didn't really know what they were in for when they enlisted in the U.S. Army; they just wanted to get a job and make some money. But these new recruits are so hapless, they run the risk of getting kicked out before their military careers even begin. Soon, though, they're sent to the Middle East to fight for their country -- which they manage to do in their own wacky ways.
|Andy Dick
|Jack Kaufman
|Lori Petty
|Christine Jones
|David Alan Grier
|Fred Ostroff
|Esai Morales
|Sgt. Stern
|Lynn Whitfield
|Sgt. Ladd
|Art LaFleur
|First Sergeant Brandon T. Williams
