1994

In the Army Now

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 11th, 1994

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

Bones Conway and Jack Kaufman didn't really know what they were in for when they enlisted in the U.S. Army; they just wanted to get a job and make some money. But these new recruits are so hapless, they run the risk of getting kicked out before their military careers even begin. Soon, though, they're sent to the Middle East to fight for their country -- which they manage to do in their own wacky ways.

Cast

Andy DickJack Kaufman
Lori PettyChristine Jones
David Alan GrierFred Ostroff
Esai MoralesSgt. Stern
Lynn WhitfieldSgt. Ladd
Art LaFleurFirst Sergeant Brandon T. Williams

