In the City of Dawn

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kadokawa

By chance, Watabe (Goro Kishitani) meets subordinate worker Nakanishi (Kyoko Fukada) at a batting center. A friendship occurs which leads to a heated love affair. Watabe then learns that Nakanishi is the prime suspect of a murder case that occurred 15 years - the murder of her father's ex-lover. The statue of limitations for that murder case is soon to expire ..

Cast

Gorô KishitaniKazuya Watanabe
Tae KimuraYumiko Watanabe
Masaya Kikawada
Ken TanakaManager
Kyoko FukadaAkiba Nakanishi

