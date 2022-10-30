In the City of Dawn

By chance, Watabe (Goro Kishitani) meets subordinate worker Nakanishi (Kyoko Fukada) at a batting center. A friendship occurs which leads to a heated love affair. Watabe then learns that Nakanishi is the prime suspect of a murder case that occurred 15 years - the murder of her father's ex-lover. The statue of limitations for that murder case is soon to expire ..
|Gorô Kishitani
|Kazuya Watanabe
|Tae Kimura
|Yumiko Watanabe
|Masaya Kikawada
|Ken Tanaka
|Manager
|Kyoko Fukada
|Akiba Nakanishi
