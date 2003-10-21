In the Cut

Following the gruesome murder of a young woman in her neighborhood, a self-determined woman living in New York City--as if to test the limits of her own safety--propels herself into an impossibly risky sexual liaison. Soon she grows increasingly wary about the motives of every man with whom she has contact--and about her own.
|Meg Ryan
|Frannie
|Mark Ruffalo
|Detective Malloy
|Jennifer Jason Leigh
|Pauline
|Nick Damici
|Detective Rodriguez
|Heather Litteer
|Angela Sands
|Kevin Bacon
|John Graham
View Full Cast >