2003

In the Cut

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 2003

Studio

Screen Gems

Following the gruesome murder of a young woman in her neighborhood, a self-determined woman living in New York City--as if to test the limits of her own safety--propels herself into an impossibly risky sexual liaison. Soon she grows increasingly wary about the motives of every man with whom she has contact--and about her own.

Cast

Meg RyanFrannie
Mark RuffaloDetective Malloy
Jennifer Jason LeighPauline
Nick DamiciDetective Rodriguez
Heather LitteerAngela Sands
Kevin BaconJohn Graham

View Full Cast >

Images