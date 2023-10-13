2023

In the Fire

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Conor Allyn

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 2023

Studio

Angel Oak Films

A doctor from New York travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy who seems to have inexplicable abilities. She begins treating the child, but in doing so, ignites a war between science and religion as the local priest believes the boy is possessed by the devil and the cause of the village's woes.

Cast

Amber HeardGrace Burnham
Eduardo NoriegaNicolas Marquez
Lorenzo McGovern ZainiMartin Marquez
Luca CalvaniAntonio
Monica ContiniMaria
Yari GugliucciFather Gavira

