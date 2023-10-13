In the Fire

A doctor from New York travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy who seems to have inexplicable abilities. She begins treating the child, but in doing so, ignites a war between science and religion as the local priest believes the boy is possessed by the devil and the cause of the village's woes.
|Amber Heard
|Grace Burnham
|Eduardo Noriega
|Nicolas Marquez
|Lorenzo McGovern Zaini
|Martin Marquez
|Luca Calvani
|Antonio
|Monica Contini
|Maria
|Yari Gugliucci
|Father Gavira
