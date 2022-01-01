In the Heat of Passion

A struggling actor lands the part of a rapist in a TV reenactment for a "Crimebusters" segment. He soon meets a beautiful rich woman whom he begins an affair with, even though she is married. Her husband soon finds out and is accidently killed. The two lovers cover up the crime, but the actor begins to wonder if there's more going on than he knows.
|Jack Carter
|Stan
|Jsu Garcia
|Charlie Bronson
|Michael Greene
|Sanford Adams
|Gloria LeRoy
|Betty
|Carl Franklin
|Police Det. Rooker
|Carlos Carrasco
|Perez
