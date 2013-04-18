2013

In the House

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 18th, 2013

Studio

Wild Bunch

A sixteen-year-old boy insinuates himself into the house of a fellow student from his literature class and writes about it in essays for his French teacher. Faced with this gifted and unusual pupil, the teacher rediscovers his enthusiasm for his work, but the boy’s intrusion will unleash a series of uncontrollable events.

Cast

Kristin Scott ThomasJeanne
Ernst UmhauerClaude
Emmanuelle SeignerEsther
Bastien UghettoRapha fils
Denis MénochetRapha père
Jean-François BalmerLe proviseur

View Full Cast >

Images