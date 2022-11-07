Not Available

In the Line of Duty: Street War

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

World International Network (WIN)

In this gritty cops-and-crooks drama, two detectives hunt a gang leader suspected of murdering a New York cop. The detectives enlist the help of the dead cop's partner, who is also the brother of the gangster. There's nothing civil about this war that has two brothers squaring off against each other. The strong cast includes Mario Van Peebles, Ray Sharkey and Peter Boyle.

Cast

Peter BoyleDet. Dan Reilly
Courtney B. VanceJustice Butler
Morris ChestnutPrince Frankilin
Michael BoatmanRobert Dayton
Ray SharkeyDet. Victor Tomasino
Trazana BeverleyGoody

