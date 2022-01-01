1993

In the Line of Fire

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 7th, 1993

Studio

Castle Rock Entertainment

Veteran Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan is a man haunted by his failure to save President Kennedy while serving protection detail in Dallas. Thirty years later, a man calling himself "Booth" threatens the life of the current President, forcing Horrigan to come back to protection detail to confront the ghosts from his past.

Cast

Rene RussoSecret Service Agent Lilly Raines
John MalkovichMitch Leary
Dylan McDermottSecret Service Agent Al D'Andrea
Gary ColeSecret Service Presidential Detail Agent-In-Charge Bill Watts
Fred Dalton ThompsonWhite House Chief of Staff Harry Sargent
Tobin BellMendoza

