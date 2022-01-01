In the Line of Fire

Veteran Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan is a man haunted by his failure to save President Kennedy while serving protection detail in Dallas. Thirty years later, a man calling himself "Booth" threatens the life of the current President, forcing Horrigan to come back to protection detail to confront the ghosts from his past.
|Rene Russo
|Secret Service Agent Lilly Raines
|John Malkovich
|Mitch Leary
|Dylan McDermott
|Secret Service Agent Al D'Andrea
|Gary Cole
|Secret Service Presidential Detail Agent-In-Charge Bill Watts
|Fred Dalton Thompson
|White House Chief of Staff Harry Sargent
|Tobin Bell
|Mendoza
