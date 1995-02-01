In the Mouth of Madness

With the disappearance of hack horror writer Sutter Cane, all Hell is breaking loose...literally! Author Cane, it seems, has a knack for description that really brings his evil creepy-crawlies to life. Insurance investigator John Trent is sent to investigate Cane's mysterious vanishing act and ends up in the sleepy little East Coast town of Hobb's End.
|Sam Neill
|John Trent
|Julie Carmen
|Linda Styles
|Jürgen Prochnow
|Sutter Cane
|David Warner
|Dr. Wrenn
|Peter Jason
|Mr. Paul
|Charlton Heston
|Jackson Harglow
