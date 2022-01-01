1993

In the Name of the Father

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 1993

Studio

Hell's Kitchen Films

A small time thief from Belfast, Gerry Conlon, is falsely implicated in the IRA bombing of a pub that kills several people while he is in London. He and his four friends are coerced by British police into confessing their guilt. Gerry's father and other relatives in London are also implicated in the crime. He spends fifteen years in prison with his father trying to prove his innocence.

Cast

Pete PostlethwaiteGiuseppe Conlon
Emma ThompsonGareth Peirce
John LynchPaul Hill
Corin RedgraveRobert Dixon
Beatie EdneyCarole Richardson
John BenfieldChief PO Barker

