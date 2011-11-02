In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds

Granger, an ex-Special Forces soldier gets thrown back to medieval times to fulfill an ancient prophecy. Venturing through the now war torn Kingdom of Ehb, he teams up with an unlikely band of allies with the goal of slaying the leader of the "Dark Ones". Fighting against all odds, they must free the land from the grasp of the evil tyrant Raven and save the world.
|Lochlyn Munro
|The King / Raven
|Natassia Malthe
|Manhatten
|Aleks Paunovic
|Allard
|Christina Jastrzembska
|Holy Mother
|Natalia Guslistaya
|Elianna
|Elisabeth Rosen
|Seer
