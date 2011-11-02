2011

In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 2nd, 2011

Studio

Event Film Distribution

Granger, an ex-Special Forces soldier gets thrown back to medieval times to fulfill an ancient prophecy. Venturing through the now war torn Kingdom of Ehb, he teams up with an unlikely band of allies with the goal of slaying the leader of the "Dark Ones". Fighting against all odds, they must free the land from the grasp of the evil tyrant Raven and save the world.

Cast

Lochlyn MunroThe King / Raven
Natassia MaltheManhatten
Aleks PaunovicAllard
Christina JastrzembskaHoly Mother
Natalia GuslistayaElianna
Elisabeth RosenSeer

