Not Available

In the Navel of the Sea

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Film Experts

In a remote fishing island in the 50's, Pepito grows up learning the trade of his mother, Rosa, the only midwife capable of delivering the newborn babies of their community. At first, the young son doesn't mind the unusual arrangement, but as he grows older, he begins to resist the role traditionally meant only for women. In time, Pepito's coming of age intersects with the lives of the other islanders, whose beliefs and struggles become critical impetus to his maturity.

Cast

Elizabeth OropesaRosa
Pen Medina

View Full Cast >

Images