2014

In Your Eyes

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 19th, 2014

Studio

Night and Day Pictures

East Coast housewife Rebecca (Zoe Kazan) lives a comfortable, sheltered life, but she always knew there was something special about herself. Charismatic ex-con Dylan (Michael Stahl-David) has paid his debt to society and is ready for a fresh start in New Mexico, including a burgeoning flirtation with local good-time-gal Donna (Nikki Reed). When the two polar opposites realize they are strangely connected, an utterly unique metaphysical romance begins in Brin Hill’s sweet and smart film, which star Zoe Kazan aptly described as “Joss Whedon does Nicholas Sparks.”

Cast

Zoe KazanRebecca Porter
Michael Stahl-DavidDylan Kershaw
Nikki ReedDonna
Jennifer GreyDiane
Mark FeuersteinPhillip
Steve HoweyBo

