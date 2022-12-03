Not Available

Neta Elkayam and Amit Haï Cohen live in Jerusalem. Together, they created a band where they revisit and reshape their common judeo-moroccan musical heritage. In life as on stage, they grapple with this identity duality; an attempt to heal the wounds of exile carried by their parents. In Your Eyes, I See my Country portrays their journey to Morocco. From one musical encounter to another, they reshape their perception of who they are and want to become, along with aspirations to consolidate bridges with the homeland of their ancestors.