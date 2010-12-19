2010

Inadequate People

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 19th, 2010

Studio

Cinema Prime Film

Adequacy is relative.Vitalik the main character of the movie seems to be pretty normal. With a respectable office job, a comfy little dwelling and a personal couch doctor, Vitalik looks as adequate as a human can possibly be. Wait till he drinks and drives himself into depression, and after that falls in love with an under-age girl living next door. Whos adequate now?

Cast

Ingrid OlerinskayaKristina
Yevgeni TsyganovPsyholog
Yuliya TakshinaMarina
Anastasiya FedorkovaSveta
Marina ZaytsevaJulia
Artem DushkinArtur

