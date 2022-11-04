Incident at Phantom Hill

At the end of the Civil War, a major shipment of gold has been stolen and buried in the desert. Only one man knows the whereabouts of gold and the army sends captain Matt Martin to arrest him and come back with the gold. Martin, his prisoner and a handful of men enter Indian territory in search of the precious cargo. The Apaches, outlaws and storms will make it not too easy.
|Robert Fuller
|Captain Matt Martin
|Jocelyn Lane
|Memphis
|Dan Duryea
|Joseph Henry 'Joe' Barlow
|Tom Simcox
|Lt. Adam Long
|Linden Chiles
|Dr. Hanneford
|Claude Akins
|Otto Krausman
