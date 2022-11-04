1966

Incident at Phantom Hill

  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1966

Studio

Universal Pictures

At the end of the Civil War, a major shipment of gold has been stolen and buried in the desert. Only one man knows the whereabouts of gold and the army sends captain Matt Martin to arrest him and come back with the gold. Martin, his prisoner and a handful of men enter Indian territory in search of the precious cargo. The Apaches, outlaws and storms will make it not too easy.

Cast

Robert FullerCaptain Matt Martin
Jocelyn LaneMemphis
Dan DuryeaJoseph Henry 'Joe' Barlow
Tom SimcoxLt. Adam Long
Linden ChilesDr. Hanneford
Claude AkinsOtto Krausman

