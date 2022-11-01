Not Available

Incoherence

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA)

Three strangers meet at a TV program discussing the problems in society. The members consist of a newspaper editor who steals other people's milk while jogging every morning; an elite attorney caught by a guard while relieving himself, dead drunk on the street; and a professor with a passion for pornographic magazines.

Cast

Kim Seon-hwaViolent Woman
Yun Il-juCommentator
Kim Roe-HaProsecutor
Park Kwang-jinApartment Security Guard
Yu Yeong-SuProfessor
Shin Dong-hwanPaperboy

