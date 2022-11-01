Incoherence

Three strangers meet at a TV program discussing the problems in society. The members consist of a newspaper editor who steals other people's milk while jogging every morning; an elite attorney caught by a guard while relieving himself, dead drunk on the street; and a professor with a passion for pornographic magazines.
|Kim Seon-hwa
|Violent Woman
|Yun Il-ju
|Commentator
|Kim Roe-Ha
|Prosecutor
|Park Kwang-jin
|Apartment Security Guard
|Yu Yeong-Su
|Professor
|Shin Dong-hwan
|Paperboy
