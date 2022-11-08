Not Available

Incoming

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Premiere Entertainment Group

The International Space Station is now a prison - the ultimate black site. No one's getting out. And no one knows it's there. But when the imprisoned terrorists take over the Station and turn it into a missile aimed at Moscow, only a shuttle pilot and a rookie doctor can stop them. Their task is complicated by a rogue CIA agent (Scott Adkins) who has his own plans for the station and the terrorists within.

Cast

Alaa SafiIdris
Arkie ReeceDoku
Lukas LoughranKingsley
Milorad KaporRussian Commander
Dominic PowerHemmings
Aaron McCuskerBridges

Images