Incomplete Deer Hunter 2

Just when you thought it was safe to go in the woods… think again! Willy and Billy are back! Brace yourself for the big return of Spotlight on Deer: as they unveil a new segment called, “Keepin’ it Real” for a well…unique perspektive on huntin. Follow along with theze “x-perts” hunters and find out their definition of what’s really “in season”. Coach Buck and Coach Buck have barely servived another seazon and are back again, this time with Doerine making her mark. You won’t believe how this inferior deer hurd has turned the tables on hunterz! Jeff also delivers the best in “Redneck Huting Tips” includin’ -how to dress up a decoy -getting the “real” cost of venison -posion icy ain’t for toilet paper - stayin’ focused while huntin’