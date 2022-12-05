Incongruous

Not Available

"I made this film in the heyday of the '80s... a lot of people spending and making a lot of money in a kind of mad frenzy... advertisements, everywhere, interest rates up to 15%, 17%. Everything was for sale, one way or another... high pressure selling, lending. I figured 'Good grief, this is all water off a duck's back.' I used a lot of advertisements cut out of newspapers, and juxtaposed 'important' images (the Queen, Jesus, warships) and hectic activity with ducks, swimming around serenely in their ponds... things overwhelmingly important to some, totally unimportant to others. Ducks carry a lot of associations in the English language... 'ducking for cover', 'sitting duck' and so on." (Paul Winkler)