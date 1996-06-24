1996

Independence Day

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 24th, 1996

Studio

20th Century Fox

On July 2, a giant alien mothership enters orbit around Earth and deploys several dozen saucer-shaped "destroyer" spacecraft that quickly lay waste to major cities around the planet. On July 3, the United States conducts a coordinated counterattack that fails. On July 4 the a plan is devised to gain access to the interior of the alien mothership in space in order to plant a nuclear missile.

Cast

Will SmithCaptain Steven Hiller
Bill PullmanPresident Thomas J. Whitmore
Jeff GoldblumDavid Levinson
Mary McDonnellFirst Lady Marilyn Whitmore
Judd HirschJulius Levinson
Robert LoggiaGeneral William Grey

