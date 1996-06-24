Independence Day

On July 2, a giant alien mothership enters orbit around Earth and deploys several dozen saucer-shaped "destroyer" spacecraft that quickly lay waste to major cities around the planet. On July 3, the United States conducts a coordinated counterattack that fails. On July 4 the a plan is devised to gain access to the interior of the alien mothership in space in order to plant a nuclear missile.
|Will Smith
|Captain Steven Hiller
|Bill Pullman
|President Thomas J. Whitmore
|Jeff Goldblum
|David Levinson
|Mary McDonnell
|First Lady Marilyn Whitmore
|Judd Hirsch
|Julius Levinson
|Robert Loggia
|General William Grey
