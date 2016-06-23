Independence Day: Resurgence

We always knew they were coming back. Using recovered alien technology, the nations of Earth have collaborated on an immense defense program to protect the planet. But nothing can prepare us for the aliens’ advanced and unprecedented force. Only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can bring our world back from the brink of extinction.
|Liam Hemsworth
|Jake Morrison
|Bill Pullman
|President Whitmore
|Jeff Goldblum
|David Levinson
|Patrick St. Esprit
|Secretary of Defense
|Joey King
|Sam
|Jessie Usher
|Dylan Hiller
View Full Cast >