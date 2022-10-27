Not Available

Indie Sex: Teens

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Underage sex is one of the most taboo topics on screen. Indie Sex: Teens presents the history and role of teenage sex and sexuality on screen from Splendor in the Grass to Kids to Thirteen. The blockbuster teen films of the 80s and more contemporary teen flicks are all explored as mediums through which teen films have played a central role in adolescent sex education.

    Cast

    		Catherine BreillatHerself
    		Piper PeraboHerself
    		Tatum O'NealHerself
    		Rosanna ArquetteHerself
    		John Cameron MitchellHimself
    		Miranda JulyHerself

    View Full Cast >

    Images