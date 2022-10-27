Underage sex is one of the most taboo topics on screen. Indie Sex: Teens presents the history and role of teenage sex and sexuality on screen from Splendor in the Grass to Kids to Thirteen. The blockbuster teen films of the 80s and more contemporary teen flicks are all explored as mediums through which teen films have played a central role in adolescent sex education.
|Catherine Breillat
|Herself
|Piper Perabo
|Herself
|Tatum O'Neal
|Herself
|Rosanna Arquette
|Herself
|John Cameron Mitchell
|Himself
|Miranda July
|Herself
