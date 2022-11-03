Not Available

Indra

Indra opens in a village in Andhra Pradesh showing the rivalry between two families. A police officer wishing to end this hostility comes up with the proposal of marriage between the two families which ultimately is used by Shivraj as a trap to finish off his rival. After the funeral, no one is willing to stake claim for the leadership of the clan when the young Indrasena Reddy comes in and tells his grandmother that he will.

Cast

Sonali Bendre
Aarti Agarwal
Mukesh Rishi
BrahmanandamPandit
Telangana Sakuntala

