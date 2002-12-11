Infernal Affairs

Chan Wing Yan, a young police officer, has been sent undercover as a mole in the local mafia. Lau Kin Ming, a young mafia member, infiltrates the police force. Years later, their older counterparts, Chen Wing Yan and Inspector Lau Kin Ming, respectively, race against time to expose the mole within their midst.
|Andy Lau
|Inspector Lau Kin Ming
|Tony Leung Chiu-Wai
|Chan Wing Yan
|Anthony Wong
|Superintendent Wong Chi Shing
|Eric Tsang
|Hon Sam
|Kelly Chen
|Dr. Lee Sum Yee
|Sammi Cheng
|Mary
