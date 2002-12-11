2002

Infernal Affairs

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 2002

Studio

Media Asia Films

Chan Wing Yan, a young police officer, has been sent undercover as a mole in the local mafia. Lau Kin Ming, a young mafia member, infiltrates the police force. Years later, their older counterparts, Chen Wing Yan and Inspector Lau Kin Ming, respectively, race against time to expose the mole within their midst.

Cast

Andy LauInspector Lau Kin Ming
Tony Leung Chiu-WaiChan Wing Yan
Anthony WongSuperintendent Wong Chi Shing
Eric TsangHon Sam
Kelly ChenDr. Lee Sum Yee
Sammi ChengMary

View Full Cast >

Images