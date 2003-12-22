2003

Infernal Affairs III

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 22nd, 2003

Studio

Media Asia Films

Infernal Affairs III is a 2003 Hong Kong crime thriller film directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak. It is the third installment in the Infernal Affairs film series, and is both a sequel and a semi-prequel to the original film, as it intercuts events before and after the events in the original.

Cast

Tony Leung Chiu-WaiChan Wing Yan
Leon Lai MingSuperintendent Yeung Kam Wing
Chen Dao-MingInspector 'Shadow' Shen Chen
Anthony WongSuperintendent Wong Chi Shing
Eric TsangHon Sam
Kelly ChenDr. Lee Sum Yee

View Full Cast >

Images