Inmortalidad

Not Available

"Something deeply hypnotized me the first time I saw the images contained in the tapes that were left on my grandparents' shelves for decades. Even though the quality of the digitization was quite poor, those moments, recorded by my grandfather’s trembling hands and starring my mother, gave off something heartbreaking. I think it’s the first piece I’ve done where I consider myself more of a spectator than a creator. I limit myself to watch memories that don’t belong to me, to feel nostalgic for things I’ve never experienced. Smiling faces of people already dead, places impossible to find. The image of a date drawn in the sand, disappearing with the surge. The immortality of art, the ephemeral nature of memories. A battle, one goodbye, one last hug."