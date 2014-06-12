2014

Inner Demons

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 12th, 2014

Studio

Schorr Pictures

INNER DEMONS follows an 'Intervention'-style reality show crew that films an episode about a sixteen-year old girl, a former A-student, who is fighting addiction but may in fact be suffering from something even more destructive: demonic possession. The movie is an inquiry into the truth about her - with symptoms that straddle the disturbing and scary intersection between insanity, addiction and true possession.

Cast

Leslie CoutterandLeslie
Susan AtehNurse Shanti
Adrian GaetaEric
Sewell WhitneyReverend Foley

