INNER DEMONS follows an 'Intervention'-style reality show crew that films an episode about a sixteen-year old girl, a former A-student, who is fighting addiction but may in fact be suffering from something even more destructive: demonic possession. The movie is an inquiry into the truth about her - with symptoms that straddle the disturbing and scary intersection between insanity, addiction and true possession.
|Leslie Coutterand
|Leslie
|Susan Ateh
|Nurse Shanti
|Adrian Gaeta
|Eric
|Sewell Whitney
|Reverend Foley
