Inner Senses

This is the story of Yan, a young woman haunted by fleeting images of what she believes to be dead people. Told that it is all in her mind by her psychologist Jim, Yan still cannot find any other explanations for her visions. Soon, her suspicions are confirmed when Jim begins seeing the same things she does and the two begin to unravel a mystery that leads to a forgotten past
|Karena Lam
|Cheung Yan
|Waise Lee
|Wilson Chan
|Valerie Chow
|Mrs. Chan
|Norman Chu
|Mr. Chu
|Leung Tin
|Hospital director
|Leslie Cheung
|Jim Law
