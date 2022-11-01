Not Available

Inner Senses

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Filmko Pictures

This is the story of Yan, a young woman haunted by fleeting images of what she believes to be dead people. Told that it is all in her mind by her psychologist Jim, Yan still cannot find any other explanations for her visions. Soon, her suspicions are confirmed when Jim begins seeing the same things she does and the two begin to unravel a mystery that leads to a forgotten past

Cast

Karena LamCheung Yan
Waise LeeWilson Chan
Valerie ChowMrs. Chan
Norman ChuMr. Chu
Leung TinHospital director
Leslie CheungJim Law

View Full Cast >

Images