Innocent Seven

Seven families are aboard a bus towards a field camp for their vacation. At this camp, it becomes clear that this is not a common trip. The parents are of the kind that abused their children or were visited by children´s services, and at the camp they are offered to sell their children for a large sum of money, because there were customers that needed healthy internal organs.
|Dankan
|Hitoshi Kakiuchi
|Yôko Ishino
|Someko Hashimoto, mother of Shinichi
|Tomoya Nakamura
|Junpei Kawahara
|Youichi Nukumizu
|Haruki Yokoyama, father of Kazuki
|Ikkei Watanabe
|Koichi Kawahara, father of Junpei
