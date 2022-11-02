Not Available

Innocent Seven

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bandai Visual

Seven families are aboard a bus towards a field camp for their vacation. At this camp, it becomes clear that this is not a common trip. The parents are of the kind that abused their children or were visited by children´s services, and at the camp they are offered to sell their children for a large sum of money, because there were customers that needed healthy internal organs.

Cast

DankanHitoshi Kakiuchi
Yôko IshinoSomeko Hashimoto, mother of Shinichi
Tomoya NakamuraJunpei Kawahara
Youichi NukumizuHaruki Yokoyama, father of Kazuki
Ikkei WatanabeKoichi Kawahara, father of Junpei

