İnsan Avcıları

Cüneyt is hired by some wise guy named Beyefendi (Gentleman) to rescue a Professor who has found side-effectless synthetic painkiller. Cüneyt also calls his old friends Aytekin and Aykut to rescue the Professor with him. Three old friends take action after working on the rescue plan for a while. The team quickly rescues the Professor who was kept in a sheltered place. However, Beyefendi agrees with his rivals at the last minute and leaves the team to death. Three old friends must fight for their lives to get revenge.