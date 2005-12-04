2005

Insecticidal

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 4th, 2005

Studio

Not Available

Cami is a dedicated student of entomology that is researching insects in her sorority house. When her sorority sister Josi sprays insecticide on her bugs, Cami becomes upset. But sooner she learns that the insects had grown bigger and bigger and she and her sisters are under siege by the insects. Further, Josi is the host of the breed of mutant insects that are very hungry.

Cast

Meghan HeffernCami
Rhonda DentJosi
Travis WattersMitch
Shawn BachynskiMartin
Samantha McLeodSophi
Nelson LeisKyle

Images