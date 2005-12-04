Insecticidal

Cami is a dedicated student of entomology that is researching insects in her sorority house. When her sorority sister Josi sprays insecticide on her bugs, Cami becomes upset. But sooner she learns that the insects had grown bigger and bigger and she and her sisters are under siege by the insects. Further, Josi is the host of the breed of mutant insects that are very hungry.
|Meghan Heffern
|Cami
|Rhonda Dent
|Josi
|Travis Watters
|Mitch
|Shawn Bachynski
|Martin
|Samantha McLeod
|Sophi
|Nelson Leis
|Kyle
View Full Cast >