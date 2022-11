Not Available

This documentary follows the career of Björk. The film looks at her early musical career with local icelandic bands, her acclaimed stint in The Sugarcubes, and her massive success as a free-spirited solo artist, interviews with friends and contemporaries such as Thom Yorke of Radiohead, Missy Elliott, Sean Penn, Elton John, The RZA and many others round out this in-depth look at the utterly unique songstress.