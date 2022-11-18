Not Available

An inside look at the final mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope. As a NASA Astronaut, John Herrington has journeyed into space aboard the Space Shuttle and space walked at the International Space Station. On Inside Hubble's Final Mission he takes the cameras of National Geographic to give you a rare behind the scenes look at the people places and things that have prepared the crew and the Space Shuttle Atlantis for our final voyage to the Hubble Space Telescope. Together we will guide you on a remarkable journey into the heart of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the home of the Space Shuttle fleet, to the training sessions and simulators at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX. Written by National Geographic