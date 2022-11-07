Inside the Aryan Brotherhood

Not Available

Formed in the 1980s, the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas is one of America’s fastest growing and most violent white supremacist gangs. Consisting of 5,000 members both in and outside of prison, they adhere to Nazi ideologies and are notorious for killings and kidnappings. For the first time, they have allowed cameras to access the criminal world they run from inside the prison walls. Viewers will learn the secrets of their drug smuggling methods as they strive to control the Texas Meth trade and their shocking plans to ignite a bloody gang war. Some of the most violent inmates belong to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and you will witness firsthand their attempts to govern by terror and ruthless behaviour.